Aggies hand Arkansas crushing loss to end the regular season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Wendell Mitchell scored 25 points and Texas A&M defeated Arkansas 77-69 in the teams’ regular-season finale.

The Aggies trailed 28-21 with a little more than three minutes remaining until halftime before outscoring the Razorbacks 12-2 headed to the locker room.

A&M’s scoring flurry was capped by Josh Nebo’s offensive rebound and dunk as time expired in the first half.

The Aggies outscored the Razorbacks 44-39 in the second half, despite Mason Jones finishing with 30 points for Arkansas.