Aggies close strong to hold off Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Emanuel Miller and Andre Gordon each scored five points during Texas A&M’s closing 12-5 run as the Aggies beat Mississippi State 56-55.

The Aggies (7-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) snapped a two-game skid while Mississippi State (8-5, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) had its two-game win streak end.

Jay Jay Chandler scored 12 points off the bench to lead Texas A&M. Gordon finished with 11 points and Miller had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Iverson Molinar, whose 19.2 points per game is third in the SEC, had 16 points to lead the Bulldogs.