Agents: Ingram agrees to max deal extension with Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Restricted free agent Brandon Ingram has agreed to a five-year, $158 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ingram agents Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler of Excel Sports Management confirmed the deal to The Associated Press.

Ingram is the NBA’s reigning most improved player after averaging a team-high 23.8 points in his first season with the Pelicans.

His decision allows him to continue to develop his game alongside 2019 first overall draft choice Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball.

The Pelicans this offseason also have acquired 7-foot center Steven Adams and guard Eric Beldsoe.