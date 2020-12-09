After long wait, Vols finally win season opener over PAC-12’s Buffaloes

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes yells instructions to players in the first half against Colgate during a first round men’s college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After five pandemic-related postponements, No. 12 Tennessee made the most of its opener, struggling to a 56-47 victory over Colorado.

The Vols didn’t get their first player into double figures until less than a minute remained when John Fulkerson hit two free throws to reach 11 points. Santiago Vescovi also scored 11.

Reserve Jeriah Horne scored 15 points for the Buffaloes, who had their own COVID-19 problems.

They had a 10-day layoff, then traveled halfway across country to finally play a game. McKinley Wright, who averaged 22 points in Colorado’s first two games, was handcuffed by the Vols’ defense and finished with eight points.