MEMPHIS – Less than 30 games into the season and with a starting line-up that has yet to play a single minute together, the Grizzlies woke up Friday morning as the best team in the West and boasting the third best record in the NBA .

This after making a monumental statement to close out a season-best five game homestand Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

It was a Bucks team that’s considered by many as a title contender.

A Bucks team that, at one point, was down 50 to the Grizzlies.

50 is the largest deficit any team in the NBA has faced this season.

Ja Morant had a triple double, in the third quarter.

There may not be too many people outside Memphis talking up these Beale Street Bears but they better start.

“We’re playing some of our best basketball right now. When teams face us, they have to be ready to come out and play. I feel like that’s the message we are sending to the league,” said Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant. “Also showing that we have multiple guys that go out there and score that ball is even better. You go to your scout… you have to name everybody on the list. We have a lot of guys playing with extreme confidence, I feel like everybody is in a rhythm.”

The Grizzlies now open a four-game road trip Saturday night in Oklahoma City.

It’s a roadie that ends Christmas Day by the bay against the Warriors and in case you haven’t heard, no Steph Curry for that one.