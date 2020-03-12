AAC Tournament will be played without fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Athletic Conference Tournament will be played without fans in attendance, as the conference joins the NCAA in limiting fans at its tournament due to coronavirus.

AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said the conference basketball tournament, which begins Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas, will be played with only student-athletes, coaches, essential staff, ESPN personnel, credentialed media and immediate family members of the 12 teams.

"We and the Dickies Arena staff have been monitoring the COVID-19 virus situation in conjunction with local health authorities," Aresco said. "Our top priority is always the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, university administrators and personnel, media, event staff and fans."

The Memphis Tigers are scheduled to tip off in the conference tournament Thursday at 9 p.m.

Falling in line with most of the rest of college basketball---the AAC Tournament will tip off tomorrow with no fans in the stands in Fort Worth. @MRice_Sports will have a live report tonight on #wreg @ 10. https://t.co/V96CiRz0z9 — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) March 12, 2020