AAC, SEC cancel college basketball tournaments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday morning that the men’s basketball championship in Fort Worth, Texas has been cancelled.

The AAC said its decision was made in light of recent developments regarding the spread of COVID-19.

The University of Memphis Tigers needed a strong run in Fort Worth to make the NCAA Tournament.

“For NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion,” the conference said in a statement.

The SEC basketball tournament in Nashville is also cancelled due to COVID-19.

Big 10, Big 12 and Conference USA have also cancelled tournaments.