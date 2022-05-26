MEMPHIS – Ryan Silverfield and the tigers will open, under the lights, down in Starkville to kickoff the 2022 season as the American Athletic Conference announced kickoff times for five Tiger games on Thursday, including that opener with the Bulldogs.

It’s a 6:30 kick on September 3rd down at Davis Wade Stadium, in a game that will be televised by ESPNU as the Tigers go looking to back to back wins in back to back seasons against Mississippi State.

The following week, the U of M opens conference play at Navy, 2:30 on CBS Sports network.

The home opener is now set for a 6 o’clock kick on September 17th against Arkansas State.

Also released were the kickoff times for the Tigers’ two weekday games in 2022, both at home.

They’ll host Houston on Friday, October 7th at 6:30 on ESPN2 and then Tulsa on Thursday, November 10th also at 6:30 on ESPN.

We also now know when the Autozone Liberty Bowl will be played this year between the SEC and the Big 12.

The seventh oldest bowl game getting another cush spot on the schedule, kicking off on Wednesday, December 28th at 4:30 when there will be no other football on TV during that time slot.