MEMPHIS – Hard to believe that we are just three months away from the start of the college football season.

Wednesday, the American Athletic Conference and the University of Memphis announcing kickoff times for four of the Tigers games this season, including the season opener on Labor Day weekend.

That 901 game against Bethune-Cookman will kick off at 6 pm on Saturday, September second out at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and will be shown on ESPN-plus.

The following week, the Tigers are in Jonesboro for another 6 pm kick against Arkansas State, also on ESPN- plus.

The U of M then opens conference play, on a short week, but on national TV, a Thursday night 6:30 kick against Navy at home. That game to be shown by ESPN.

ESPN will also carry the Tigers’ Friday night AAC showdown with defending conference champion Tulane. That game is set for a six o’clock kick on October 13th.