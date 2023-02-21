MEMPHIS – The new look American Athletic Conference releasing its football schedule for the upcoming season on Tuesday.

A season that has the Tigers playing six home games at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium but the U of M will be the home team– seven times.

It is also the first season without Cincinnati, UCF and Houston. They’ll be playing in the Big XII.

The Tigers open with Bethune Cookman on Saturday, September second followed by a trip to Jonesboro on the ninth to take on Arkansas State.

Memphis then opens conference play by hosting Navy on Thursday night, September 14th then gets the SEC’s Missouri Tigers, on a neutral site. St. Louis will host the game with the U of M slated to be the home team in this battle of Tigers.

The Tigers then host their two biggest home games of the year on each side of a very early bye week.

Boise State to close out September. Cotton Bowl champion Tulane on October 13th.

The Tigers play seven straight weeks to close the season with road trips to AAC newcomers UAB and North Texas, home to South Florida, at Charlotte, home for SMU with the season finale set for Thanksgiving weekend in Philadelphia against Temple.

The AAC Championship game will be played on December second.