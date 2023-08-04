MEMPHIS – We are less than a week away from one of our city’s top sporting events, the FedEx St. Jude Championship and while we know Rory McIlroy will be here and so will Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth, only the top 70 in the world will tee it up out at Southwind next week.

That means, heading into the final tournament before the FESJC, some big names are still on the outside looking in. Players like two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas, who needs a big finish at the Wyndham Championship just to qualify for Memphis.

“There’s a lot of talk about Justin Thomas. Obviously, he’s the 20th player in the world, I believe, and he’s not currently qualified for Memphis. But there’s a lot of good names. Billy Horschel. Adam Scott has made every playoffs for 15 years, and he’s currently on the outside looking in,” said FESJC Tournament Director Joe Tomek. “So it’s going to come down to the wire for sure for those last few spots. Again, that just builds up and heightens the drama leading to Memphis.”

This year’s FedEx St. Jude Championship begins Thursday August 10th out at TPC Southwind.