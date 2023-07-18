MEMPHIS – While Penny Hardaway will be taking a number of new faces on the Tigers upcoming exhibition tour of the Dominican Republic next month, he will also see a familiar face on the trip.

The one of former Memphis Tiger Lester Quinones.

Quinones will be playing against the Tigers when the U of M takes on the Dominican Republic National team in one of three exhibitions set for early August.

After playing for Hardaway and the Tigers for three years, Quinones is currently on a two-way deal with the Golden State Warriors after being named the GLeague’s Most Improved Player last year. This summer, Quinones averaged almost 22 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists for the Warriors.