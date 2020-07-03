901FC to open on the road in revised 2020 schedule

Memphis 901FC won’t be part of the United Soccer League’s opening weekend next weekend as the league announced its revised 2020 schedule.

The 901 won’t be back home at Autozone Park until July 26th with their first two games, on the road at Birmingham on Wednesday, July 15th then three days later, 901FC is in Atlanta.

The home opener, the first of three straight home matches, comes against the Charlotte Independence. That’s followed up by Saint Louis FC and North Carolina FC.

The 901’s final game of the year and seventh home match of the year comes against Birmingham on October third.

2020 Memphis 901 FC Schedule

Wednesday, July 15 — @ Birmingham Legion FC

Saturday, July 18 — @ Atlanta United 2

Sunday, July 26 — vs Charlotte Independence

Saturday, Aug. 1 — vs. Saint Louis FC

Saturday, Aug. 8 — vs. North Carolina FC

Saturday, Aug. 15 — @ Charlotte Independence

Saturday, Aug. 22 — @ Birmingham Legion FC

Saturday, Aug. 29 — @ North Carolina FC

Wednesday, Sept. 2 — vs. Charlotte Independence

Saturday, Sept. 5 —vs. Birmingham Legion FC

Saturday, Sept. 12 — @ North Carolina FC

Saturday, Sept. 19 — @Louisville City FC

Wednesday, Sept. 23 — vs. North Carolina FC

Saturday, Sept. 26 — @ Charlotte Independence

Saturday, Oct. 3 —vs. Birmingham Legion FC