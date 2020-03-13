901FC season suspended

MEMPHIS – Memphis 901FC’s second season is now on hold.

The United Soccer League announced Thursday the decision to suspend the 2020 season for a minimum of 30 days.

“It was very clear from our owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority,” said USL CEO Alec Papadakis. “In consultation with local, state and national health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, we have temporarily suspended match play for a minimum of 30 days.”