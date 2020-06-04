901FC receives good news on a return to play plan from USL

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Closing in on three months away from the pitch, Memphis 901FC moved a step closer to resuming its season Thursday.

The USL Championship Board of Governors voted in favor of returning to play in 2020 with a tentative date of July 11 to resume the season.

901FC hasn’t played since March 7 in a loss to the Indy Eleven in its only game of the year.

“We are excited about today’s announcement, it’s a critical first step in the return of soccer to AutoZone Park,” said Memphis 901FC President Craig Unger. “We thank our supporters, sponsors, and fans for their patience. While there are many details to be worked out, we will continue to work with the USL, the City of Memphis, and the Shelby County Health Department to develop protocols and procedures that ensure health and safety are the top priority as we look to return to play.”

USL and 901 FC set to return July 11th. https://t.co/nGLBb4sHJj — Megan Rice (@MRice_Sports) June 4, 2020