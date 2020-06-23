901FC moves closer to full squad workouts

MEMPHIS — With a return to play target date of July 11th, the United Soccer League is allowing Memphis 901 FC to ramp up its preparations.

The league lifting its training moratorium, effective Wednesday, June 24th, paving the way for full squad workouts, something 901 FC hasn’t done in almost four months and only after approval from local and state health authorities.

President Craig Unger saying 901FC will most likely start those full squad workouts, not on the 24th, but later in the week after all necessary requirements and protocols are completed.