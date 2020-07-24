901FC excited to be the only game in town this weekend

MEMPHIS — Memphis 901FC is back home at Autozone park this weekend, a Saturday night showdown against the Charlotte Independence.

A game that’s big for a number of reasons.

It’s the 901’s home re-opener.

Fans will be in the stands. 1000 fans with tickets still available and it will also be the first sporting event in Memphis since the pandemic began.

It’s a moment not lost on the boys in blue.

“What we hope to be is a 90 minute reprieve from the stress of what’s going on the in world,” said 901FC coach Tim Mulqueen. “We know that we’re the only game in town. We know that our fans and those in the city are looking towards us. We accept that responsibility. We’re excited to represent our city. It is a special moment for sure.”

901FC and Charlotte kick things off at 7:30pm on Saturday night.