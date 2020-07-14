901FC excited for season restart in Birmingham

HARRISON, NJ – SEPTEMBER 01: Tim Howard #1 of the United States looks on during the national anthems before the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier against Costa Riagainst the Costa Ricaat Red Bull Arena on September 1, 2017 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday is a big day for pro sports in Memphis when the 901FC restarts its USL season with a bus ride to Birmingham to take on the Legion.

Tuesday was one last workout out at AutoZone Park, a workout for a match that many thought might never come when the league was shut down in early March.

Even for famed goalkeeper Tim Howard, this has been a long time coming.

“Individualized for a couple of weeks and then small groups for a couple weeks and then finally got back together and got a plan and testing protocols and then the schedule came out. There’s been slow drips of that feel good factor. Now it all starts tomorrow,” Tim Howard said. “This team has been, through everything, has been resilient. They’ve looked after each other. Having short preparation for the new season but very well prepared and dialed in,” Howard said.

“We have a great empathy for those who have suffered through this, who are affected by this,” said 901FC coach Tim Mulqueen. “We want to give them 90 minutes that can distract them from the stress and pressure that they’re under.”

Memphis 901FC and Birmingham kick things off at 7 pm on Wednesday night.