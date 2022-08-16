Memphis, Tenn. – Memphis 901 FC defender Patrick Seagrist was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for week 23, the league announced on Tuesday.

Seagrist put together a stellar defensive display in Memphis’ road shutout of Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, recording seven interceptions, eight clearance and 11 recoveries while winning two of three duels and aerial duels.

The Barrington, Illinois, native has helped anchor the 901 FC back line while scoring one goal and three assists in 21 appearances this season, along with 47 clearances and 47 interceptions.

Trey Muse also received honorable mention after two saves in the 2-0 shutout over the weekend . Muse ranks in the top 10 in the USL with five clean sheets and 43 saves this season.

Memphis 901 FC’s road trip continues with a match against New Mexico United on Wednesday, August 17 at 8 p.m. CT.