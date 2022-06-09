Memphis, Tenn. – Memphis 901 FC midfielder Jeremy Kelly was tabbed for the USL Championship Player of the Month Award Presented by Konami eFootball for the month of May.

“We are thrilled and honored for Jeremy to earn this monthly league award. Jeremy is a top player and an even better teammate,” 901 FC Head Coach Ben Pirmann said. “The most exciting part of earning these types of awards is that our locker room of players are the true recipients. These awards are earned when the team is thriving and right now, we can get results collectively as a team.”

Kelly recorded three goals and three assists during the club’s four-game winning streak in May, recording eight chances created and a +1.53 Goals Added mark over the course of the month. The first-year midfielder has started every match for Memphis 901 FC this season with four total goals and leads the league with six assists.

“I think it’s just a byproduct of the hard work that goes into the game,” said Kelly of the side’s success. “Just thinking about goals and assists, you know, it’s a byproduct of us playing well, us moving the ball around, defending, and then we get the opportunities. We have very good players, and when very good players work hard and are selfless, this is what ends up happening.”

Kelly received 40 percent of a weighted poll that included the USL Championship Technical Committee, a national panel of independent media representing every USL market and an online fan vote held at USLChampionship.com.

Memphis 901 FC will travel to face Hartford Athletic on Wednesday, June 15 at 6 p.m. CT.