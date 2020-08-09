901 FC unable to capitalize on chances as they fall to North Carolina

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 901 FC finishing up their three game home stand Saturday with an important match against North Carolina FC.

And 901 had lots of good looks in this one. Brandon Allen gets it in the box and tries the spin and score but the North Carolina keeper scoops it up.

But in the 38th minute, North Carolina gets on the board as the ball trickles out to Akeem Ward, who sends a rocket to the net. 901 trailing 1-0.



After that though Jimmy Hague, coming up with the huge save here one on one and he stuffs him. What a play there.

But 901 unable to find the back of the net as the fall 1-0