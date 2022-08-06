MEMPHIS – Memphis 901 FC making history this week.

901 FC announcing the youngest professional signing in team history, agreeing to terms with 17-year old Nighte Pickering on a multi-year deal.

Pickering, from Birmingham, Alabama has established himself as one of the top young goal scorers in the country with international experience as part of the U.S. Under-19 national team earlier this year.

Pickering is ready for this next challenge, going right to work training with the 901 ahead of Saturday night’s match with the Hartford Athletic.

“It’s not out of my comfort zone. I mean, I’ve trained in pro environments before and I’ve trained at high levels, and I think it’s not out of my comfort zone at all,” Pickering said. “I came into it ready, and I think I performed pretty well. I think I’m ready for it. I don’t think there’s anything I’m not up for. “

While 901 FC has high expectations for its latest signing, the team also wants to keep things in perspective.

Pickering is still just a teenager.

“He’s a very talented player. But I think while he’s talented, we need to be equally as sort of on the ball with his ups and downs and ebbs and flows, that’s going to come with young players,” said 901 FC Assistant Sporting Director Caleb Sewell. “We need to be patient but set the standard. But he’s been a great kid and all the feedback and everything we’re giving him is just head down, work hard.”