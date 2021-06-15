901 FC set for home opener against Atlanta United 2

MEMPHIS — For the first time since March 2020 or pre-pandemic, Memphis 901 FC will host a real home match out at Autozone Park Wednesday night.

Real as in a full house allowed, the full Bluff City Mafia experience and no mask mandates.

Welcomed news for a team that has opened the season with five straight matches, on the road posting a 1-2-and-2 record as they get set to play Atlanta United 2 for a second time this year.

While the 901 is excited to get back to the 901 for the start of a three game homestand, those emotions will only go so far. That fan support won’t mean an automatic three points against one of the best teams in the USL.

“For us, playing tomorrow in front of the home supporters will be huge. However, it’s still about what we do,” said 901 FC coach Ben Pirmann. “After 10 or 12 minutes, some of that emotion is going to wear off and it’s going to be a soccer match and we need to play good soccer.”

“Taking that hard loss at Louisville kind of woke us back up. I think there’s a lot of things to prove now,” said 901 FC Defender Mark Segbers. “Riding high after that Indy game and now to have a tough loss on the road, it just gives us that more extra energy to try and turn it back around and get three points in front of our home fans.”>

With soccer making a true return to Autozone Park, so too does one of 901 FC’s more popular pregame traditions.

The ceremonial guitar smash.

Handling those duties against Atlanta United 2 is Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins.