901 FC remain 4th in Group G following a 2-0 home defeat to Charlotte

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis 901 FC are now winless in its last 4 after a 2-0 defeat at home to the Charlotte Independence.

Memphis (1-5-3, 6 points) remain 4th in Group G, and Charlotte (4-3-3, 15 points) remain 2nd. The 901 FC failed to convert 4 early goal-scoring chances. Charlotte was bolstered by a Memphis own goal and a late first-half goal by Luke Haakenson. The 901 FC had 61% possession, outshot the Independence 13-7, and attempted 200 more passes than its opponents (542-342).

On Wednesday night the tough season continued as the 901 FC faced Charlotte and statistically the top goalkeeper in the USL Championship, Brandon Miller. Miller is tied for first in the league with 42 saves. Charlotte’s shot-stopper might be in great form but the 901 FC has scored 4 goals against him this season.

Miller looked shaky earlier on. In the 3rd minute, the keeper failed to handle a Duane Muckette cross. Rafael Mentzingen, surprised by Miller’s mistake, stuck the rebound over the bar. The bad start continued for Charlotte.

In the seventh minute, Charlotte’s captain Enzo Martinez committed a blatant foul on Mentzingen inside the box. Keanu Marsh-Brown converted from the spot in the most recent match against the Birmingham Legion FC and once again took the penalty.

The deluge of rain proved too much for the Englishman as Miller saved the penalty in the bottom right corner. 901 FC head coach, Tim Mulqueen, spoke highly of the newly acquired midfielder Tommy McCabe since his arrival last week.

McCabe displayed his deep-lying playmaking ability early on in the match. Memphis had 60% possession in the first 25 minutes largely due to McCabe winning the ball back and starting the attack. The midfielder won a challenge in the 26th minute and allowed Memphis to break out.

Muckette finished the attack with a shot from 10 yards and Miller made a fingertip save. The theme of opponents punishing Memphis after missed chances continued. The Independence failed to produce a shot on target through 35 minutes but managed to score in the 32nd minute.

Charlotte won a FK just to the right of the box. Martinez sent a cross into the middle of the box and Dane Kelly connected with a header that was going wide. Marsh-Brown blocked the header but the ball ricocheted into the bottom right corner.

Memphis were punished again following a missed chance, in the 3rd minute of the first-half stoppage time. Haakenson picked the ball up on the left-hand side of the box, completed two step-overs, and fired a shot past Tim Howard. Haakenson has 3 goals this season, all against the 901 FC.

After a lengthy lightning delay, the 2nd half eventually resumed. Charlotte manager Mike Jeffries incorporated a high press to start the second half in lue of the fact that the 901 FC has scored 6 of their 11 goals in the first 15 minutes of either half.

Mulqueen made two changes to start the half, Zach Carrol for Mark Segber and Jose Baxter for Muckette. The substitutes allowed Memphis to funnel most of their play through the midfield. The Independence eased off of the high press after 10 minutes and the match stagnated.

Mulqueen made an offensive-minded change in the 70th minute, Matt Hundley in for Marc Burch, which added more pace to the forward line. Substitute Baxter created the second goal-scoring chance of the second half for Memphis in the 82nd minute.

The Englishman looked to add to his 66 career goals after a combo of dribbles to create space on top of the box. He tried to catch Miller out of position, but his shot sailed wide.

The final whistle ended a rainy and disappointing night for Mulqueen and the 901 FC. Charlotte remained unbeaten against the 901 FC (4-0-1) and despite a North Carolina FC win over

Birmingham, the Independence are in prime position to progress into the playoffs.

The 901 FC’s next match is Saturday, September 5 at AutoZone Park against Birmingham. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.