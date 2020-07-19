901 FC picks up first point of the season in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Memphis 901 FC were looking for their first win of the season Saturday playing at Atlanta United 2.

But if they were going to pick up that first victory, they had to do it without two key veterans.

Renowned goalie Tim Howard sat out, and Captain Marc Burch was also out, listed as day to day with a back injury.

Howard presumably was getting rest after a quick turnaround as the 901 FC played their second match in four days. This gave Jimmy Hague the start in net.

The 901 FC were off to a rough start. A great look by Atlanta’s Phillip Goodrum set up Jackson Conway in the box, and he net it, giving Atlanta a 1-0 lead.

Memphis put on some pressure later.

Brandon Allen delivered right before the half and headed it in to knot the score up at 1.

Atlanta held a 2-1 lead going into stoppage time, and 901 newcomer Cal Jennings came up clutch.

He flicked this a pass past the keeper and into the goal in the 93rd minute.

The huge goal gave the 901 their first point of the season, as the match ended in a 2-2 draw.