MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis 901 FC extends their win streak to five as they defeat Atlanta United 2 5-2 on Saturday night after a two-week break. Memphis moves to 9-2-1 on the season.



Phillip Goodrum tallies two goals in the match with Luiz Fernando and Rece Buckmaster adding two assists each. 901 FC saw four players score in the match.

Memphis got their first shot on goal in the 11 minute as Fernando laid the ball off in the 18-yard box to Laurent Kissiedou, taking the shot in the middle of the box with Rocco Rios Novo making his first save of the match.

Atlanta United put the first point up on the scoreboard in the 18 minute as a miscommunication on the back line allowed Robbie Mertz to get a shot off that deflected off of Trey Muse just crossing the goal line. 901 FC is 0-2-0 when conceding a goal first.



Kissiedou earned his fifth goal of the season as he evens out the score, Buckmaster sent the ball across the box from the right side and Kissiedou took a one-touch shot to the bottom left corner of the net.

Memphis followed up by scoring back-to-back goals from Goodrum. Goodrum took a shot in the center of the box off a pass from Fernando in the 26 minute. Goodrum added another goal in the 30 minute as he received another ball from Fernando and took a right-footed shot from the top of the box that slid past Rios Novo for 901 FC’s third goal of the match.

Atlanta looked to add another goal to close the gap at the end of the first half, pressing and keeping the tempo up, however, came up empty going into halftime. Memphis led with 11 shots with four on target, over Atlanta with five shots and one on target.

Atlanta came out quickly in the second half, cutting the lead in half in the 46 minute. Andrew Sullins scored their second goal as the ball was deflected to his feet after Zach Carroll blocked a shot on the goal line.



Memphis and Atlanta continued to go back and forth in the second half, splitting possession 50-50, Both sides taking shots and working to create chances in the attacking third.

901 FC doubled its lead again as Fernando sent the ball into the box from the right side where it deflected off Goodrum before landing at the feet of Aaron Molloy before hitting the back of the net in the 70 minute.

Memphis adds a fifth goal for the second time this season as Lucas Turci received the ball from Buckmaster in the right corner of the six-yard box before sending the ball to the top right comer of the net in the 82 minute.

Memphis 901 FC travels to Protective Stadium on Wednesday, June 8 vs. Birmingham Legion FC. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m CT.