MEMPHIS – 901 FC got a much-needed week off, but that didn’t stop the club from making a major move on Friday.

Memphis is cutting ties with goaltender Bill Hamid.

Hamid hadn’t played since a game against the Oakland Roots over a month ago when Hamid complained about an alleged racial slur hurled his way.

The United Soccer League investigated the matter but could not corroborate Hamid’s version of what happened.

Since then, Hamid has been away from the team and both sides decided to part ways.

The 901 hosts the Indy 11 on Wednesday night.