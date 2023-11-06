MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis women’s soccer team is going dancing for the sixth-consecutive season after being selected as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Memphis will host LSU in the First Round at the Track & Soccer Complex. Game and ticket information will follow at a later date.

Memphis (18-1) is coming off its third-straight American Athletic Conference Championship following a 2-1 win over SMU on Sunday afternoon. Ashley Henderson and Delaney Tellex netted goals for the Tigers while Kaylie Bierman made five saves in route to her 16th win of the season. Memphis is currently on a 15-game win streak – the longest winning streak in the country.

The Tigers are no stranger to the Big Dance – making program history last season after advancing to the Round of 16 for the first time ever. Memphis took down No. 2 Saint Louis and Mississippi State before taking Arkansas to penalty kicks.

LSU (8-7-4) is coming off a 0-0 draw to Kentucky in the First Round of the SEC Tournament. The Wildcats eventually grinded out the 4-2 win in penalty kicks to advance on in the tournament.

The Tigers, who finished 10th in the SEC, picked up key wins over then 22nd ranked Georgia and ninth-ranked Texas while taking a 1-1 draw with Arkansas late in the season. Taylor Dobles, Sage Glover and Ida Hermannsdottir led LSU offensively with 13 combined goals while five other Tigers notched multiple goals this season. Mollee Swift recorded 61 saves in 19 appearances for a 1.41 goals-against average.

Memphis and LSU are familiar opponents to one another; just two seasons ago, the two programs met at the Track & Soccer Complex in the Opening Round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Memphis scored three unanswered goals in the second half while Elizabeth Moberg made three saves in route to the win.