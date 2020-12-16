5 Tigers receive postseason all-AAC honors

Wide Receiver Calvin Austin III (4) during the Memphis vs. Temple Football game on 10242020.

MEMPHIS — While the Tigers won’t be playing in the conference championship game this weekend for the first time in four years, a number of Tigers did grab some AAC accolades on Tuesday. But with one very notable omission.

Former Harding star Calvin Austin, who this year became just the fourth receiver in school history to post a 1000-yard season, named first team all conference.

He is also one of ten semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy which annually goes to the nation’s best player that started his career as a walk-on.

Austin joined on the first team by standout nose guard and former South Panola star O’Bryan Goodson.

Safety Quindell Johnson, who had interceptions in his final three games,.named second team all-AAC with Sean Dykes and Morris Joseph earning honorable mention honors.

Failing to grab any all conference postseason accolades…Tiger quarterback Brady White.