5-star center Moussa Cisse discusses journey to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday was a day to rejoice in 901 as 5-star center Moussa Cisse made his college decision picking the Tigers. The Tigers of Memphis is.

“A week before today I told my brother I feel like I want to go to Memphis. I liked LSU and Kentucky but I couldn’t see myself going there. I can only see myself going to Memphis,” said Moussa Cisse.

A cause for celebration in the Bluff City yes, but even more so for the near 7-footer himself. As his remarkable journey has now led him to the UofM for a division 1 scholarship.

“When’s the first time you touched a basketball,” asked Megan Rice.

“Not too long ago. I think I was 13,” answered Cisse.

See Moussa grew up in the West African country Guinea and originally wanted to play soccer until hitting a major growth sport. In fact Cisse didn’t even com to the U.S. until December of 2016.

“Over there it’s different over here we have gyms and we can go to the gym anytime we want. There is a lot of talent over there. A lot of talent but they don’t have a lot of stuff. They don’t have gyms some people don’t even have shoes,” said Cisse.

Before Moussa was rocking rims at Lausanne he first played in New York crossing paths with current Tiger Lester Quinones … and former Tiger Precious Achiuwa, who is also a West African native and was a major influence to Moussa.

“We were on the same team and I asked them especially precious cause we were close. He was always real with me talking about how good Penny is. He never told me to come here but he said if you do, it’ll be a good decision,” said Cisse.

A decision that Moussa hopes can get him to the NBA. So he can support two things dear to him. First the people of Africa.

“I want to put all the kids minds over there that no matter even if have anything you can make it,” said Cisse.

And second and more importantly his mother.

“Growing up with a single mom it’s kind of hard. She was always my side and helping me and my sisters. I feel like I owe her a lot. I want to make her proud. In the next couple of years I want to take care of her so she doesn’t have to work anymore,” said said Cisse.

So yes, Wednesday was a day that improved a program but it was also a day that changed a life.

“Yeah, I was with my friends. It was pretty cool. I will never forget this day.”