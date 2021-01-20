4 Vols, including former Lausanne star Eric Gray, enter transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 5: Eric Gray #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers runs the ball against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on December 5, 2020 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andrew Ferguson/Collegiate Images/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Linebacker Henry To’o To’o, running back Eric Gray, linebacker Quavaris Crouch and offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson all entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, two days after Tennessee fired coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others.

Tennessee spokesman Bill Martin confirmed all four had entered the transfer portal. The players all entered their names in a 27-minute span.

To’o To’o was the Volunteers’ leading tackler as a sophomore, and he posted a note on social media Wednesday night saying thank you.

Gray was Tennessee’s leading rusher, Crouch was the third-leading tackler and Johnson started five games at left tackle.