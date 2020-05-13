4-star Wooddale guard earns offer from Penny and the Tigers

MEMPHIS — Better late than never.

After reaching out to show his interest over the weekend, Tigers Coach Penny Hardaway has offered 2021 four-star Wooddale guard Johnathan Lawson, that according to his father and high school coach, Keelon Lawson.

Lawson is a 6’6″ guard that averaged 27 points and 14 rebounds a game, winning the Class 2A Mister Basketball. Lawson was also named Tennessee’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

The Tigers have joined a long line of suitors for Lawson who now has over a dozen offers including Arkansas, LSU and Oregon and becomes the third top-50 player in the Class of 2021 being recruited by Hardaway, joining five-star Briarcrest guard Kennedy Chandler and Lausanne five-star big man Moussa Cisse.