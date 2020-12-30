24 West Point football players involved in recent cheating scandal

WEST POINT, N.Y. — A number of cadets caught up in what is being called the worst major cheating incident at West Point are athletes, and dozens of them may be playing in the upcoming AutoZone Liberty Bowl game.

As WREG reported last month, more than 70 cadets were accused of cheating on an exam while studying remotely. The cheating came to light when instructors grading the exam identified irregularities in the work.

Related Content West Point faces worst cheating scandal in decades

Out of the 73 cases, two were dropped and four other cadets resigned. Eight cadets say they are not guilty and will have a hearing on the accusations early next year. Seventy-two of the cadets were freshman and one was a sophomore.

“Cadets are being held accountable for breaking the code,” Lt. Col. Christopher Ophardt said when the incident first came to light. “While disappointing, the Honor System is working, and these 67 remaining cases will be held accountable for their actions. “

On Wednesday, USA Today reported that of those cadets, 55 are reportedly athletes and 17 remain on the football team. Some of them may even play during the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis after school leaders got rid of a policy preventing cadets from representing the academy at events.

Most of the cadets who admitted to cheating have been enrolled in a rehabilitation program and will be on probation until they graduate.