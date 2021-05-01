2021 NFL Draft: Local athletes taken in free agency

Photo by Stephen Furst/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hundreds of athletes will be one step closer to fulfilling their dreams of playing in the NFL by signing free agency deals.

Below is a thread of our local athletes that signed Saturday:

🎶Kenny & the Jets 🎶@Kenny_Yeboah84 set to sign UDFA deal with the @nyjets, joining Rebel teammate @e_moore03. pic.twitter.com/0jiNhFNMyZ — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) May 1, 2021