2021 NFL Draft: Local athletes taken in free agency Sports by: Samaria Terry Posted: May 1, 2021 / 07:17 PM CDT / Updated: May 1, 2021 / 07:17 PM CDT Photo by Stephen Furst/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Hundreds of athletes will be one step closer to fulfilling their dreams of playing in the NFL by signing free agency deals. Below is a thread of our local athletes that signed Saturday: Congrats to @rileypatterson7 on signing with the @Vikings! #MadeinMemphis ➡️ #Skol pic.twitter.com/VQTIWjUimT— Memphis Football (@MemphisFB) May 1, 2021 Do your thing @Im3Fly‼️ＳＴＡＴＥ ⏩ ＡＴＬ#HailSTate🐶 | #FromStateToSundays pic.twitter.com/yl97SKLGew— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) May 1, 2021 🎶Kenny & the Jets 🎶@Kenny_Yeboah84 set to sign UDFA deal with the @nyjets, joining Rebel teammate @e_moore03. pic.twitter.com/0jiNhFNMyZ— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) May 1, 2021