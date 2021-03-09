2 former Vols head coaches on New York Giants coaching staff

(WATE) — Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants announced two former Vols head coaches are now a part of their coaching staff, on either side of the ball.

Jeremy Pruitt, who was fired by the University of Tennessee in January for serious violations of NCAA rules, has been announced as the Giants’ new Senior defensive assistant.

Derek Dooley, who was fired by UT in November of 2012, has been named the Giant’s tight ends coach.

Pruitt coached the Vols from 2017 to 2021. He held a 16-19 overall record.

Dooley coached the Vols from 2010 to 2012. He was 15-21 in his three seasons.