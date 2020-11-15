14th annual Sugar Run 5K continues to raise money for type 1 diabetes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Saturday was World Diabetes Day and the 14th annual Sugar Run 5K.

The race featured a new elite run held at Shelby Farms, which showcased top runners from across the country. The beautiful thing about the run is all proceeds go towards finding a cure for type one diabetes.

“The foundation’s goal is make type one into type none,” said Suagr Run founder Kashif Latif. “The goal is get it out of existence. The goal is to kill the disease which affects so many people.”

And, a little history was made Saturday. Both the male and female divisions broke Tennessee road race records.