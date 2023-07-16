MEMPHIS – Saturday made for a 10th successful year of the “Make the Right Call” camp, that is organized by former Whitehaven football star and current Germantown head football coach Gene Robinson.

” To think about it being a decade of a lot of guys coming back, a lot of guys sacrificing time and giving back to our city man and year after year we’re getting kids out,” said Robinson. ” We’ve had guys who went through the camp and are now coaching the camp, it just amazes me”.

” NFL players coming back to the city because they’re all from Memphis to inspire, that anybody can go wherever they want to go life if they dream,” said Germantown defensive end Daniel Anderson.

To celebrate a decade strong, the camp focused on campers in fifth through eighth grade. The thought was to build confidence in the youth and to generate an interest in football at a younger age, to help combat crimes committed by the inner city youth.

A huge way to generate interest year after year, is with the help of local NFL players who come back to Memphis and dedicate their time to put campers through drills.

“As soon as coach gave me the call, I was like, I’ll be there,” said former Memphis Tiger and current Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin. ” Anything to give back and especially when I’m back in the city of Memphis, like it’s just it’s just a special moment”.

Obviously we’re teaching the fundamentals of football, and we want to give them something to be passionate about. But the main thing is I want them to gain confidence,” said Robinson. There are multiple guys that they made it and I just want them to gain their confidence because if you see success, you want success, then you go get success”.