Sports
Jackson out at least 2 weeks with sprained knee
Alabama rolls past Rebels
Mississippi State no match for hot-shooting Aggies
Joe returns to lead Razorbacks to victory over Missouri
Vols give up 17-point lead to fall at No. 13 Auburn
Achiuwa’s free throw gives Memphis win over No. 22 Houston
Video
Memphis 901 FC adds eight new players for club’s second season
NFL owners are considering expanding the playoffs to include more teams
Tigers finally win a close one, knocking off East Carolina to snap 3-game losing streak
Big3 basketball league to tip off 2020 season with tournament in Memphis
Video
Rebels rally falls short at Missouri
Struggles in Gainesville continue for Razorbacks
Vols edge Vandy in Knoxville
Memphis Tigers reveal 2020 football schedule
Live at Noon: Analysis, updated odds to win rain-postponed Daytona 500