Which budget travel accessories are best?

Traveling can be expensive, but it doesn’t have to be. There are ways to keep costs down when exploring the world. Using travel accessories that are multipurpose and cost-effective is a great way to save money. When purchasing a budget travel product, consider how it was made and if it can be of optimal use at your destination. It’s also important to consider where you will be going, how you will be getting there and what the weather will be like, among many other factors.

If you are looking for a cheap yet high-quality travel accessory that can be used multiple times, the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Travel Pillow is the top choice.

What to know before you buy budget travel accessories

Destination

When searching for the best budget travel accessories, consider where you will be traveling. If you’re traveling to a place that’s higher in elevation, consider purchasing products that will help you ease into the change in altitude. If you’re traveling internationally, there’s a chance that your destination will use different products. For example, each country has a different style of adaptor. This is something to consider as a product that you plan to use may not be of common use in another country and will not function properly. Researching a country’s specific customs before traveling will help you purchase travel accessories accordingly.

Transportation

When choosing a good budget travel accessory, consider how you’ll be getting around when traveling. Whether you’re walking to a campsite, taking a road trip or flying to your destination, it’s important for the travel accessory that you chose to be compact and lightweight for convenience. If you’re traveling by car, especially with multiple people, it’s important to consider compact packing. If there are many people, accessories that help you keep items private and organized will be key in helping the trip go smoothly. If you plan to travel by airplane, consider the ounces restriction and weight restriction for carry-ons for efficient, stress-free traveling.

Season

When choosing a budget travel accessory, consider the season you will be traveling. If you’re traveling in colder seasons and plan to be outside a lot during your trip, choose products that will keep you warm, such as thermal blankets and heavy-duty insulated luggage and other gear. If you plan to travel in the summer months, keep all of your travel accessories lightweight and purchase accordingly.

Some products are specific to the season. For example, if you’re traveling in the summer and plan to be in a place without air conditioning, consider a portable fan. If you’re traveling in the winter, consider bringing hand warmers as a useful travel accessory. It is important to always be prepared for the weather when purchasing a budget travel accessory.

What to look for in quality budget travel accessories

Compact

When choosing a budget travel accessory, make sure it’s compact enough for the type of travel that you’ll be doing. A good travel accessory won’t take up unnecessary space and will fit conveniently into whatever you’re using to store your things. If you’re camping or taking a road trip, there are no restrictions on size. However, if you are flying, there will be restrictions on the number of carry-ons that you can bring with you before a fee is added. If your travel accessory is compact, fitting everything you need into the minimum amount of bags won’t be an issue. Regardless of transportation, you’ll want a product that utilizes space effectively.

Organization

Travel accessories are meant to bring ease to your packing process and convenience to your traveling experience. One of the most important aspects of traveling is keeping everything organized so it can be unloaded easily, and you can be off on your adventures. Consider opting for budget travel accessories that provide more organization to the packing process. Whether this be luggage with different compartments or packing cubes, make sure the product is lightweight and helps with compacting your items into one space.

Multipurpose

A good travel accessory will be able to be used for multiple things. For example, purchasing a universal adapter can be used for trips to various countries. A cube organizer set for luggage can be used to keep dirty laundry apart from clean laundry, as well as organize the clothes in your bag. You can use a travel pillow at the place you are staying as well as on the trip during a bumpy bus ride to protect other parts of your body. Products like these can provide multiple uses, will save space and time in the long run and can be used for more than one trip.

For useful information on a multipurpose travel item, take a look at the full travel pillow buying guide from BestReviews.

How much you can expect to spend on budget travel accessories

A budget travel accessory will cost anywhere from $5-$40, depending on the style of product and its function. Smaller products will be between $5-$20, while larger products will cost anywhere between $20-$40.

Budget travel accessories FAQ

What is the most sustainable way to purchase travel accessories?

A. Shopping for used travel accessories secondhand is the most sustainable way to source items for travel. Thrifting needed products can save you money as well as save the environment. Some products, such as pillows, you may not want to purchased secondhand due to cleanliness.

What is the most efficient way to keep track of all needed accessories?

A. The best way to keep track of all needed accessories is to make a physical list. Write down what you will need to bring and search online for pre-made checklists for people who have traveled to the same destination. For efficiency, you can create a spreadsheet and share it with those you’re traveling with to make sure no one forgets an item and the trip goes smoothly.

What are the best budget travel accessories to buy?

Top budget travel accessory

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Travel Pillow

What you need to know: This product is versatile and can be used to get to your destination and when you arrive at your destination.

What you’ll love: This product is compact, lightweight and portable, and it easily compresses down into a waterproof sack. It is machine washable and made with memory foam for added comfort and firm neck support.

What you should consider: The pillow looks larger than it is in images and may be too small for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top budget travel accessory for the money

Worldwide All-In-One Universal Travel Adapter

What you need to know: This adaptor features four universal plugs and covers more than 150 countries.

What you’ll love: This product features built in safety shutter and an LED power indicator. It has dual USB ports for convenient charging of most electronics.

What you should consider: The Euro-tip on this product is easily breakable, so be careful when packing. It cannot be used in South Africa, India, Sweden or Italy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Amazon Basics Small Packing Travel Organizer Cubes Set

What you need to know: This organizer cube set includes four gray travel cubes with handles for easy carrying and mesh tops for breathability.

What you’ll love: The mesh is soft enough to keep fabrics from being damaged, and the product is machine washable for convenience. It features interior seams for increased durability and a double zipper for easy open and close.

What you should consider: The fabric can be stiff and too bulky to conveniently fit into some suitcases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.