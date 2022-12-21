What are the best trending PC games for the whole family?

Nowadays, just about everyone has a computer in their home, and gaming is more popular than ever. Video games are no longer just for children, and it’s not always easy for parents to know what games are appropriate for their kids to play.

Some of the most popular modern games are made explicitly for adults or older audiences. However, there are so many games out there that everyone in your family can find something that will suit their tastes.

What to know before buying a trending PC game for the whole family

There is a rating system in place for video games that explain what age group each game is suitable for. For example, in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the Entertainment Software Rating Board gives each game an age-based rating depending on the content. Just note that different countries have different rating systems, so you need to look up what your specific country uses for a rating system.

How do I find PC games?

If you want a physical copy, you can buy PC games from many different online retailers. However, if you want to game on your PC, you should download a software called Steam. Steam contains the biggest digital library of games on the PC.

PC games for children

Top PC game for older children

Minecraft: Java And Bedrock Edition

What you need to know: The ultimate educational game for all ages.

What you’ll love: Players have an entire world to carve at their disposal. The world of Minecraft truly offers limitless possibilities as players can choose to build and interact with their randomly generated world however they choose to. Kids will have a blast creating and exploring their own worlds while learning computer-based skills.

What you should consider: Minecraft is an endless game that has the potential to take up a lot of the player’s free time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top PC game for younger children

The Sims 4

What you need to know: A perfect simulation game for children to learn and experiment with the life of a human being while having fun.

What you’ll love: The Sims 4 allows players to create their very own Sims and follow them throughout their lives. Players can react to social situations, choose careers and fully explore the life cycle of a human being.

What you should consider: Some popular features from past Sims games are locked behind expansion packs.

Where to buy: Sold by Walmart

PC games the family can play together

Top cooperative PC game for people used to playing video games

Overwatch Legendary Edition

What you need to know: A shooter game made specifically for cooperative multiplayer that pits heroes against other heroes in a family-friendly fashion.

What you’ll love: Overwatch offers endless entertainment. There are dozens of heroes to choose from, and they all have unique abilities. Fight alongside one another and unleash unique skills in many different locations inspired by real-life locales.

What you should consider: There will be a learning curve for those who are not used to playing video games.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top PC game for the whole family to play together

Jackbox Party Pack 3

What you need to know: This game features endlessly fun party games.

What you’ll love: All of the games featured in this party pack are very easy to pick up and play, and players can use their phones as a controllerEach game is very interactive and loaded with humor. As long as you have the base game, each player simply needs their own phone or tablet to be able to join the action.

What you should consider: The ever-popular game Drawful is not available in this party pack.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Educational PC games

Top educational PC game

Civilization VI

What you need to know: Players can pick their favorite civilization from history and mold it into the most influential civilization in the world.

What you’ll love: Civilization allows you to build a civilization from scratch. Unlike many other games that center around combat, you can win the game by focusing on other societal aspects like science, technology and religion.

What you should consider: Civilization 6 is very complex, and it takes a long time to learn the ins and outs of the game.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

PC games for parents/guardians

Top fantasy PC game for adults

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

What you need to know: The ultimate role-playing game where players can experience total freedom.

What you’ll love: You can choose a path of good or evil. Every decision you make will affect the gameplay and how the rest of the world sees you. Embark on an epic quest where the fate of the world rests in your hands.

What you should consider: This is a long game that can easily take up hundreds of hours.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sci-fi PC game for adults

Mass Effect Legendary

What you need to know: The original Mass Effect trilogy has been remastered into one giant game.

What you’ll love: Step into the shoes of Commander Shephard and experience one of the greatest stories told in any video game. This fantastic first-person shooter/RPG combat accompanies a story rife with amazing dialogue and vivid character interactions.

What you should consider: The original Mass Effect is considerably weaker than the second and third games.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

PC Game for after the kids go to sleep

Best PC game for adults only

Grand Theft Auto V

What you need to know: A dynamic open world that lets you interact with the world in ways that no other video game does.

What you’ll love: Dive into a fascinating story with engaging missions while exploring San Andreas on your own terms. Make San Andreas your stomping ground and cause as much chaos as you desire.

What you should consider: This product features a lot of inappropriate content for younger audiences.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

