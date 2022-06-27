Which shark toys are best?

Sharks, like dinosaurs, are ancient animals that captivate children. Whether the kid you’re buying for is going through a “Baby Shark” phase or is passionate about the fierce sea creatures, a quality shark toy will provide them with hours of enriching entertainment.

The best shark toy available is the Robo Alvie Junior Baby Shark. It’s a sing-along bath toy for ages 3 and up. There are also many realistic options for older children who are a bit too mature for the “Baby Shark” song.

What to know before you buy a shark toy

How old the recipient of the toy is

Most toys are suited for specific age ranges. This is often because they have small and chokable parts, or aren’t advanced enough for older children to be interested in. For example, as previously mentioned “Baby Shark” toys likely won’t be fun for older kids to play with. It’s important to always make sure the suggested age range is right for the kid you’re buying for.

Where it will be played with

If your kid loves to bring toys into the bath, you may want to look for one that’s either water-activated or waterproof. If they like to take them outside or on the playground, make sure you get one that’s durable and easy to clean.

Additionally, if the child frequently plays alongside babies or toddlers, it may be best to choose a soft or squishy option so no one gets hurt during playtime.

How passionate the recipient is about sharks

Many kids are so excited about their favorite animals that they love to learn everything they can about them. These kids will likely prefer a more detailed and accurate toy than one that’s cute or interactive. That’s why it’s important to know what kind of toys the child you’re buying for likes the most.

What to look for in a quality shark toy

Interactivity

Many animal toys are realistic figurines that don’t move, but others are more interactive. Moving fins, remote-controlled motors and even music boxes can elevate a child’s enjoyment of their new toy. If the kid you’re buying for isn’t particularly concerned about realistic details, it’s fun to go for the most engaging and interactive option available.

Variety

Some shark toys come as only one figurine that depicts a single example of the species, while others come in a set that displays multiple types. Sets often include play versions of underwater plants and even mats to round out the experience. Children who love to learn about sharks will likely appreciate a varied set that accurately shows the differences between certain breeds.

Ease of use and cleaning

If you’re buying for a very young child, the toy should be easy to play with. Figurines can easily be enjoyed by kids of all ages, while remote-controlled versions may be too advanced for little ones. The toy should also be easy to clean, especially if you plan to use it as a cake topper or your kid likes to take toys outside.

How much you can expect to spend on a shark toy

Shark toys available online will usually cost between $10-$20. You may be able to find single figurines at dollar stores for cheaper, but higher-quality and interactive ones will cost more.

Shark toy FAQ

Are shark toys good for the bath?

A. Shark toys are great for the bath as long as they are plastic or rubber. If they include electric components inside, make sure they are completely waterproof before putting them in the tub.

Should you put shark toys in aquariums?

A. Plastic shark toys are not good for aquariums. They can release toxins into the water and upset the ecosystem you’re trying to maintain. It’s best to only use figurines specifically made for that purpose.

What’s the best shark toy to buy?

Top shark toy

Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Toy

What you need to know: This is a cute and water-activated sing-and-swim bath toy for kids 3 years and up.

What you’ll love: This toy comes in three different colors (baby, daddy and mommy.) It plays the “Baby Shark” song as it moves, which makes it great for toddlers and young kids. It has an auto-shutoff feature that prevents the batteries from running down. There are batteries included.

What you should consider: Some holes in the toy can develop mold if not properly dried out. Some customers said it stopped singing after a couple of uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shark toy for the money

Warm Fuzzy Shark Toys Tub

What you need to know: This varied collection of seven accurate sharks comes with a sea play mat and play coral.

What you’ll love: This set offers a great variety for the price. The non-toxic rubber animals float in water, which makes them great for bath time. It’s suited for ages 3 and up. The varied animals and included accessories make this a great purchase for displays and dioramas.

What you should consider: The individual animals are smaller than they appear to be in the product images and the bucket they come in is flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Large Shark Megalodon Toy

What you need to know: A realistic and detailed historic Megalodon that scientifically inclined kids will love.

What you’ll love: This toy is made of high-quality PVC that’s drop-resistant and easy to clean. It can be manipulated into multiple poses. It’s enriching, educational and has great texture and detail. It makes a great cake topper for shark-themed parties as well. The teeth, skin and inside of the mouth are tactile.

What you should consider: It’s smaller than some customers expected it to be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

