Which Mario plush toy is best?

The Mario universe is so fleshed out that toys inspired by the Mushroom Kingdom feel completely natural. Characters like Toad and Yoshi make especially good plush toys, but the titular star, Mario, also has a ton of plushies made for his various iterations. Mario plush toys are a great item for kids and die-hard Mario fans who just can’t get enough of the mustached hero.

The best plush toy on the market is the Little Buddy Super Mario All Star Collection 1414 Mario Stuffed Plush. It’s an official Little Buddy plush toy and comes with authentic Mario features like his signature red hat and overalls.

What to know before you buy a Mario plush toy

Options

Everyone recognizes Mario, but he’s starred in many video games and taken on many personas. Some are more memorable than others, and there are plush toys that recreate the many incarnations of the character.

Original Mario: The original Mario came from the Super Mario Bros. video games, which were platformers where Mario had to make his way through obstacles to reach the end of a level, and ultimately save Princess Peach.

The original Mario came from the Super Mario Bros. video games, which were platformers where Mario had to make his way through obstacles to reach the end of a level, and ultimately save Princess Peach. Dr. Mario: Dr. Mario came from the puzzle series Dr. Mario. This Mario wears a white lab coat with a stethoscope on his shoulders and a CD on his hat.

Dr. Mario came from the puzzle series Dr. Mario. This Mario wears a white lab coat with a stethoscope on his shoulders and a CD on his hat. Tanooki Mario: Tanooki Mario is a power-up originating in Super Mario Bros. 3 where Mario wore a raccoon suit to fly and bash baddies with his tail.

Tanooki Mario is a power-up originating in Super Mario Bros. 3 where Mario wore a raccoon suit to fly and bash baddies with his tail. Baby Mario: Baby Mario is the baby version of Mario from Yoshi’s Island and Mario Kart. This is the infant form of Mario, but he retains his signature big nose.

Baby Mario is the baby version of Mario from Yoshi’s Island and Mario Kart. This is the infant form of Mario, but he retains his signature big nose. Cat Mario: Cat Mario comes from Super Mario 3D Land. Like the tanooki suit, it’s a power-up that’s super cute and allows Mario to claw enemies and climb walls.

Cat Mario comes from Super Mario 3D Land. Like the tanooki suit, it’s a power-up that’s super cute and allows Mario to claw enemies and climb walls. Metal Mario: Metal Mario was an evil Mario that tried to thwart his plans in the game Mario Sunshine. This version of Mario is all silver and looks like a replica of Mario. He was popularized in the Mario Kart games since he was a playable racer.

Kids vs. adults

Both kids and adults love Mario, but certain plush toys might cater more toward one demographic. While collectors might want everything, think about who’s getting the gift and how they interact with the Mario universe. Maybe they love the older games and want a more retro-inspired plush toy. Younger fans might really appreciate a more modern version of Mario or an adorable plush toy like Baby Mario.

Plush size

Plush toys come in all sizes, but it’s common to see them from 4-12 inches, and most Mario plush toys are 6-10 inches tall. Certain people have preferences, but many people seem to prefer larger plush toys and find price and size should correlate. Smaller plush toys might have a certain charm or cuteness that larger toys lose, so it’s always wise to consider who’s receiving the plush.

What to look for in a quality Mario plush toy

Little Buddy or Nintendo

A lot of the Mario plush toys sold online are made by a company called Little Buddy. In 2013, Little Buddy got the rights to bring Nintendo plushies to other regions of the world. They got the rights to Mario as well as other franchises like Kirby and The Legend of Zelda.

Nintendo has given Little Buddy their blessing, which means these plushies are official and made with high-quality materials and good stitchwork.

Authentic features

Nobody wants a plush that has an awkward facial expression or doesn’t resemble the intended character. Always look at the plush and read reviews to see what others thought about it. If you’re familiar with Mario, it will be easy to spot awkward plush toys, but if not, a simple Google search can net you many pictures of the iconic plumber.

Childsafe

If you’re buying a plush for a young child like a toddler or a baby, be careful. Plush toys are mostly safe, but plush toys with exterior parts like marbles, buttons and so on can make for choking hazards, especially if the plush is not well-constructed. If you’re buying a plush for a very young child, try to find one that doesn’t have any small external parts.

How much can you expect to spend on a Mario plush toy?

Mario plush toys are generally between $10-$30. Cheaper plush toys tend to be around $10 while the more complex, special edition plushies tend to cost more than $20.

Mario plush toy FAQ

Are there plush sets available?

A. Typically, plush toys are sold separately. However, there are some sets available for Mario characters. It’s common to see Mario and Luigi sold together since they’re brothers.

What other characters would Mario fans love in plush form?

A. There are tons of amazing Mario characters that are fan favorites. Everyone seems to love Toad and Yoshi, since they’re non-human companions. Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser and Donkey Kong are also very popular.

What’s the best Mario plush toy to buy?

Top Mario plush toy

Little Buddy Super Mario All Star Collection 1414 Mario Stuffed Plush

What you need to know: This 9.5-inch Mario plush toy is an official Little Buddy product with authentic Mario attire.

What you’ll love: Mario looks authentic with his signature ‘stache, hat and overalls.

What you should consider: Little Buddy plush dolls are well-made and appealing to children and adults. Buy Mario alone or in a set with a Mushroom Kingdom companion.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mario plush toy for the money

Little Buddy 1726 Super Mario All Star Collection Metal Mario Plush

What you need to know: This is a 9-inch Metal Mario plush toy made by Little Buddy.

What you’ll love: Metal Mario is finally available in plush form. He stands 9 inches tall with the same features as regular Mario. It’s a collector’s item with limited availability.

What you should consider: Some people had issues with the stitching on the nose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Buddy Official Super Mario Raccoon Tanooki Mario Plush

What you need to know: This is an adorable 9-inch Tanooki Mario Plush and official Little Buddy product.

What you’ll love: This is Mario wearing his classic Tanooki (raccoon) suit. Mario’s facial features look great and the Tanooki suit is well-detailed with different colors and parts. It’s child-safe and well-made.

What you should consider: This is pricier than most of the other Mario plushes on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Stephen Morin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.