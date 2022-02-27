Which ‘Coco’ toys are best?

Miguel and his beloved family entered our hearts in the 2017 release of “Coco,” which follows his journey to uncover his musical destiny while learning important lessons about family. Set mostly in the vibrantly colored Land of the Dead, Miguel seeks out his grandfather, Ernesto de la Cruz, to give him a blessing only to find out that people are not always what they seem. Whether you’re looking to recreate the iconic song “Remember Me” on a Coco-inspired guitar or display our top choice, a beautiful Pepita Funko Pop!, there are plenty of “Coco” toys for every fan and collector.

What to know before you buy a ‘Coco’ toy

Main characters

In addition to the main characters of Miguel and his dog (later an alibrije) Dante, there are a few other important members of the family that you will find in the toy section. His real grandfather is named Hector and his great-grandmother is Mama Imelda, who also has an imposing flying alibrije named Pepita. His grandmother, Coco, the daughter of Mama Imelda and Hector, sits at the heart of the story. Other characters include Miguel’s deceased aunts and uncles, the famous singer Ernesto de la Cruz and other friends he meets along the way.

Types of ‘Coco’ toys

Guitar

Miguel wanted nothing more than to be able to play music. You can be like Miguel with your own child-friendly version of Ernesto de la Cruz’s guitar that lights up and plays up to eight chords. Learn the songs from the movie or create your own music.

Costumes

You can easily make a Miguel costume with a bright red hooded sweatshirt, jeans and some skeleton makeup or you can buy the full costume. Adults can get in on the fun too with a Hector costume. Consider a mask of Miguel or Pepita if you want an easy costume.

Action figures

There are plenty of different combination sets of figures available. Most packages include at least two characters, but you can also find a set with the whole family. Sizes and shapes vary from regular action figures to shorter and lighter cake-toppers.

Funko

Funko has created several impressive and vividly colored figurines inspired by the film. Some have extra features like Miguel with a guitar, while others glow in the dark like Dante and Pepita. A special diamond edition Funko is covered in glitter, perfect for display on Dia de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead.

Plush toys

You won’t be able to find every character as a plush toy, but you’ll have no problem finding Miguel, Hector, Dante or Pepita. Snuggle up with these soft plush toys or display them on a shelf with the rest of your “Coco” toys or memorabilia.

Board games

If you’re a true “Coco” fan you’ll definitely want to get your hands on the only board game available that features the film’s characters. Monopoly Pixar Edition contains a square representing the Marigold Bridge, where the dead crossover, and even has Hector’s guitar as one of the game pieces.

How much you can expect to spend on ‘Coco’ toys

You can find most “Coco” toys for very reasonable prices. Activity books, most dolls and figures will be under $20. Funko POP! figures, costumes and Miguel’s guitar are the most expensive items, ranging anywhere from $30–$50.

‘Coco’ toys FAQ

What kind of dog is Dante?

A. Dante is a Xoloitzcuintli dog. Also referred to as “Xolo” or “Mexican hairless” dogs, they date as far back as the days of the Aztecs. Xolo dogs are the national dogs of Mexico. In the movie, Dante follows Miguel into the afterlife and becomes a colorful alibrije.

What is an alibrije?

A. An alibrije is a mythical creature or spirit animal that guides you through life and the afterlife. Created by Pedro Linares, they are chimeras, as in a blend of two animals. They are very brightly colored with different spots and patterns.

What are the best ‘Coco’ toys to buy?

Top ‘Coco’ toy

Funko Pop! Pepita

What you need to know: This glow-in-the-dark Pepita Funko POP! makes a great gift for the “Coco” fan in your life.

What you’ll love: Designed to look just like the character in the movie, Pepita is a brightly colored alibrije with wings, horns, a jaguar body and condor feet. She belongs to Mama Imelda and uses her senses to track Miguel. This Pepita figure is approximately six inches tall and made of vinyl. As an added bonus, she glows in the dark.

What you should consider: It will be hard to decide whether to take her out of the box to enjoy or keep as a collector’s item.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top ‘Coco’ toy for the money

Coco coloring and activity sticker book set

What you need to know: It’s a set of activity books including a coloring book, activity book, sticker book and markers.

What you’ll love: These books feature images and characters from the film and provide hours of amusement. Take them on a plane or in the car for your next trip, or separate the pack to give out as birthday party favors.

What you should consider: This set might be boring for older kids.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Mattell Coco Mini-Figure Playset & Collector Case

What you need to know: This “Coco”-inspired playset features a stage and rotating dance floor.

What you’ll love: This playset is modeled after the home of Ernesto de la Cruz and opens up to reveal a grand staircase with two stairwells, balconies and a dance floor that rotates with the spin of the wheel. A special crash-through window sits at the back of the stage.

What you should consider: Only one small translucent orange figure of Miguel is included, so you’ll have to supply your own figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

