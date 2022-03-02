Which Care Bears toys are best?

If you were a child or had a child in the 1980s, you’re probably familiar with Care Bears. The iconic animated series of cute and cuddly teddy bears were popular as toys when they first came out, but they are still sought after today. The revamped franchise is garnering a new audience of fans with today’s kids and their parents who remember the toys from their own childhood.

For those who want to share the Care Bears they knew and loved as a kid with their own children, the Hasbro Care Bears Share Bear Toy with DVD would be a suitable option for you. The purple bear stuffed animal comes with a DVD of the original series.

What to know before you buy a Care Bears toy

What are Care Bears?

The Care Bears animated series debuted in 1981. The characters are a group of colorful bears that each feature a specific patch on their belly that represents their superpower personality trait. The show teaches lessons about friendship, helping others and caring for the world. The characters appeared in movies and a TV show, as well as a variety of merchandise.

In the TV series, the Care Bears would watch over children and rescue them when they were in trouble. Their ultimate weapon is the “Care Bear Stare,” in which the Bears stand together to radiate rays of love and cheer from their tummy symbols to bring joy into their target’s heart.

Collectible use

While Care Bears dolls are built primarily for play and comfort as a bedtime buddy, some nostalgic models are specially crafted for collectors. Adults fans looking for older designs of the Bears to add to their vintage toy collection will be pleased to know that they are available with classic features and rare designs. Lower-priced options of collectibles that include packs of multiple Bears would also be a nice addition to your collection.

Maintain the look of your Care Bear toy by keeping it in its original box or storing it inside a sealed container. The glass container is also a great way to showcase your collectibles while keeping them safe.

Playing with a Care Bears toy

Before purchasing a Care Bears toy, consider how the Care Bears toy will be handled by your children. Some plush or large-sized bears are more durable, making them ideal for rough and tumble play. Other models will be better for kids who want a bedtime buddy to hug and cuddle as they fall asleep. For more tips on how to choose the right stuffed Care Bear, look to the BestReviews Care Bear toys guide.

What to look for in a quality Care Bears toy

Vintage vs. modern design

Many Care Bears fans hope to add an older classic design to their collection but aren’t sure how to find an authentic one. There are several ways to determine if the plush is vintage or modern. Bears with vintage designs may have smaller and rounder eyes or feature the older tummy designs. Some are made with pastel colors that are slightly faded as opposed to brighter, more modern hues. Another way to check if a Care Bears toy is vintage is by looking at the white tush tag. Vintage bears will have labels printed in the 1980s and 1991 and the name of the original maker, Kenner. Newer models are made by Play-Along Toys.

Waterproof and plastic designs

Like other plastic toys, Care Bears plastic toys are more durable and sturdier than the soft, plush models. The modern versions are also waterproof and make great bath and pool toys. The plastic-made Care Bears are ideal for those looking for toys suitable for active children’s play because they won’t tear and stain.

Plush toys

The most common type of Care Bears toy is the classic plush kind. Like other soft toys, these are made of thick, furry cloth and filled with soft fabric that makes them comforting to hold. It makes a great alternative to the traditional teddy bear doll for younger children who want something to carry around or hug.

How much you can expect to spend on a Care Bears toy

Care Bears toys cost $20-$100, so they are suitable for different budgets. Vintage collectibles may cost more than modern models, but this can vary by the condition and the type of toy.

Care Bears Toys FAQ

Which Care Bear character should I choose?

A. The original 10 Care Bears are Friend Bear, Bedtime Bear, Wish Bear, Grumpy Bear, Birthday Bear, Funshine Bear, Good Luck Bear, Cheer Bear, Tenderheart Bear and Love-a-lot Bear. Later on, additional bears joined them. There are 39 Care Bear characters, each with its own color, personality and tummy symbol. Find the one with the color or trait you or your child prefers.

What is the rarest Care Bears toy?

A. According to most collectors, the Noble Heart Horse Care Bear is the most difficult Care Bear toy to find. It was originally from the “Care Bear Cousin” line of plush toys, but there haven’t been any modern redesigns made of this character. This highly coveted piece is also one of the most expensive and can fetch around $800. Another bear in demand is the Proudheart Cat Care Bear Cousin, which may be worth more than $500.

What can my kids learn from the Care Bears?

A. The Care Bears are a lot more than colorful and cuddly characters. Each Bear brings a unique quality to the group and together, they encourage children to explore their feelings. In the TV series, the Care Bears embark on many adventures that introduce viewers to the value of curiosity, sharing, cooperation, good friends and problem-solving.

What’s the best Best Care Bears toy to buy?

Top Care Bears Toy

Hasbro Care Bears Share Bear Toy with DVD

What you need to know: This soft Care Bear plush comes with a DVD containing one episode of the original Care Bear show.

What you’ll love: This soft and cuddly bear is made of quality material that is easy to clean. It stands 12-inches tall. It is recommended for ages 3 and up and is a great option to introduce a child to the characters.

What you should consider: The plush is smaller than the original Care Bears toys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Care Bears toy for the money

Care Bears Share Bear Value Jumbo Plush

What you need to know: Their jumbo size makes these Care Bear plushies the ideal toy for both cuddling and collecting.

What you’ll love: The Care Bears are made with soft premium fabric and deluxe glittery eyes. They are available in various bright colors.

What you should consider: Some collectors might find this 21-inch plush to be too big to add to their shelves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Care Bears 21″ Jumbo Plush Grumpy

What you need to know: This classic Care Bear will enchant children and take adults down memory lane.

What you’ll love: The vintage-inspired plushie looks just like the classic Care Bears from the ’80s, which makes it an ideal option for adults and children alike. The Bear is super soft to touch and comes with several character choices.

What you should consider: Some customers noticed uneven stitching and stuffing on the bears.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

