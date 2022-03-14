Which ride-on toy for 8- to 10-year-olds is best?

Want to take your child’s outdoor play to the next level? Ride-on toys have evolved a lot over the last few decades but one thing remains the same: they are fun, immersive and very cool. As kids get a little older, though, they get harder to impress. If you want the best ride-on toy for 8- to 10-year-olds that will wow them the way toys did when they were younger, check out the Razor Crazy Cart 24-Volt Electric Drifting Go Kart.

What to know before you buy a ride-on toy for 8- to 10-year-olds

There are a lot of ride-on toys, from bikes and scooters to go-karts and cars. As a result, the power methods for these toys vary widely. Some are mobilized by pedals children operate while others have motors. Unlike ride-on toys for younger children, those geared toward 8- to 10-year-olds tend to have more advanced components and give the child more control over how they ride.

Handles, pedals and batteries

The most basic ride-on toys have a handle so an adult can push or pull a child around. These wagons and walkers are ideal for young children but as kids get older and want more say in their own play experience, toys they can “drive” themselves give them options. Some use pedals, while others feature battery-operated motors that let the child turn the toy via a handlebar, a steering wheel or body movement.

Cars, bikes, scooters and more

In choosing a ride-on toy for 8- to 10-year-olds, think about what they’ll be most comfortable using. Some of these toys offer more control than others and can be built for more or less athletic usage. Popular ride-on toys for this age bracket include:

Scooter : Most scooters require footwork to generate mobility but there are electric scooters that are motorized. A motorized scooter can come with or without a seat and usually costs $100-$200.

: Most scooters require footwork to generate mobility but there are electric scooters that are motorized. A motorized scooter can come with or without a seat and usually costs $100-$200. Motorized quad : This is like an ATV for kids, with four wheels and handle bars. Unlike ride-on cars for kids, the sides are open with no doors or backing to the seat. It can cost $90-$700.

: This is like an ATV for kids, with four wheels and handle bars. Unlike ride-on cars for kids, the sides are open with no doors or backing to the seat. It can cost $90-$700. Ride-on motorcycle : This is similar to the motorized quad, only sleeker, with two or three wheels instead of four. The price ranges from $90-$400.

: This is similar to the motorized quad, only sleeker, with two or three wheels instead of four. The price ranges from $90-$400. Go-kart : This is low to the ground with a seat, steering wheel and drift bar in the back. The drift bar lets the rider control how the back wheels work so they can drift, spin and turn. The cart can cost $150-500.

: This is low to the ground with a seat, steering wheel and drift bar in the back. The drift bar lets the rider control how the back wheels work so they can drift, spin and turn. The cart can cost $150-500. Ride-on car: This comes in all styles, from jeeps to sports-car-style vehicles. It’s battery operated, with two to four seats, four wheels, a steering wheel and light or sound features, or both. It’s usually made for kids 3-8 years old, though some models accommodate older riders. The cost ranges from $200-$600.

Road vs. off-road

Ride-on toys such as drifting carts and scooters do well on pavement, while some ride-on motorcycles and quads are designed to go off-road on bumpy dirt paths.

What to look for in a quality ride-on toy for 8- to 10-year-olds

When you’re spending this much on a toy, you’ll want to use it more than once or twice. If there’s a problem, it should be easy to fix without having to replace the entire toy. In short, a quality ride-on toy needs to be able to do everything the box says it does.

Batteries that last

Over time, rechargeable batteries can work for shorter periods after a charge. You want a rechargeable battery that will hold its charge after use, especially since some of the ride-on toys that require batteries take a few hours to fully charge.

Durable wheels

One of the biggest complaints with ride-on toys is related to wheels that wear out fast or break, requiring replacements and fixes that take time and money. Make sure the wheels on your ride-on toy are durable and appropriate for the type of terrain your child will be covering.

Safety features

There needs to be a fine balance between giving the child enough control to address riding issues as they arise while keeping them safe when things go unexpectedly. Some ride-on car toys come with remote controls so parents can intervene if necessary. A helmet is not included with most of these toys but is a wise choice.

How much you can expect to spend on a ride-on toy for 8- to 10-year-olds

A ride-on toy for 8- to 10-year-olds can cost anywhere from $90-$700.

Ride-on toy for 8- to 10-year-olds FAQ

What is the weight capacity?

A. The weight capacity for a ride-on toy for 8- to 10-year-olds is usually around 110-140 pounds, though height is also a factor in deciding what size toy is right for your child.

Why isn’t there a seatbelt?

A. It might surprise adults that some ride-on toys, such as go-karts, don’t come with seatbelts, but that is because it is often safer for the rider to be knocked from the toy than to tumble or flip with it. Think of it like a bicycle, which also doesn’t have a seatbelt.

What are the best ride-on toys for 8- to 10-year-olds to buy?

Top ride-on toy for 8- to 10-year-olds

Razor Crazy Cart 24-Volt Electric Drifting Go-Kart

What you need to know: This drifting go-kart goes up to 12 mph with pedal acceleration, has a weight capacity of 140 pounds and is designed for kids 9 years old and up.

What you’ll love: It’s well-built and has a rechargeable battery system that lets it run for 40 minutes fully charged. There’s a drift bar by the seat so kids can control how they drift and spin, but there is also a steering wheel.

What you should consider: The wheels don’t hold up as well as the rest of the go-kart.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ride-on toy for 8- to 10-year-olds for the money

Razor E100 Electric Scooter

What you need to know: This stainless steel electric scooter has a chain-driven motor that goes up to 10 mph, has a weight capacity of 120 and is designed for kids 8 years old and up.

What you’ll love: It comes in over seven colors. The rechargeable battery offers 40 minutes of continuous use. The 8-inch pneumatic front tire provides a very smooth ride.

What you should consider: It takes 12 hours to fully charge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Razor Dirt Quad Electric 4-Wheeler ATV

What you need to know: This steel electric quad goes up to 8 mph with a weight capacity of 120 pounds and is designed for kids 8 years old and up.

What you’ll love: It has four pneumatic tires, shatter-resistant plastic components and a hand-operated rear disk brake. The handlebars are adjustable and it works for 40 minutes fully charged. It’s well-made and great for off-roading.

What you should consider: It can take a while to charge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

