Which Halloween costumes for women are best?

The Halloween season is approaching fast, and that means it’s time to win some costume contests. Or, if not competing, you can at least impress your friends or the parents of trick-or-treaters. Women have plenty of options when it comes to costumes, from the simplistic like angel wings to the bank-busting multi-piece costumes as accurate to what they represent as can be reproduced. The key is to find your costume as early as you can. Otherwise, you might find yourself stuck with a cheap pop-up Halloween shop costume.

What to know before you buy a Halloween costume for women

Size

Halloween costumes for women use the same names for sizes as regular clothing. However, costumes use their own sizing charts. This means that if you usually wear a medium, you may need a large size for your intended costume.

Taking this even further, some costumes use small sizes for children and large sizes for adults. In these cases, you could need a large or bigger, even if you usually wear a small.

Cleaning

Most costumes need to be delicately hand-washed. This is fine if youâ€™re only wearing it to hand out candy or donâ€™t plan to keep it for next year. But if youâ€™re going to a raging Halloween party or you want to keep reusing it, itâ€™s best to prioritize finding a costume that can be machine-washed.

How much you can expect to spend on a Halloween costume for women

Pieces of costumes or the most basic ones can cost as little as $10-$25, but most cost $30-$50. Better costumes or more complex ones can cost up to $75 or more. Technology-heavy costumes can cost more than $100.

What are the best Halloween costumes for women to buy?

Amscan Adult Holy Sister Nun Costume

This costume works for any event, from your office Halloween party to a college rager. Available in two sizes, the package includes a veil, a collar and a dress. Try pairing it with a Bible for the holy route or some scary makeup for the wicked route.

Sold by Amazon

Blulu ’80s Costume Accessories Set

Relive the heyday of the 1980s with this complete costume set that includes an off-the-shoulder T-shirt, a skirt, two leg warmers, two mesh gloves, a bead necklace, a headband with a bow and 10 silicone bracelets. It comes in 10 colors and seven sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Disney â€œThe Nightmare Before Christmasâ€ Sally Short-Sleeve Costume Dress

This dress and some movie-appropriate makeup are all you need to complete a full Sally look from â€œThe Nightmare Before Christmas.â€ It comes in six sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Fun World Pumpkin Poncho

You donâ€™t need to go all out to have a good time at a Halloween event, but you can still have some fun in the spirit of the season with this poncho. It comes in standard and plus sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Happy Place Products Angel Wings Costume

Halloween doesnâ€™t necessarily mean scary. It just means itâ€™s time to dress up and eat too much candy. This costume exemplifies that. It comes with simple angel wings you can use with any white dress and is available with or without a halo.

Sold by Amazon

Kangaroo Bee Halloween Costume

This cutesy costume is perfect for Halloween events with children. It comes with a hood bearing an antenna and a puffy tunic with attached wings and a stinger. It is one-size-fits-all and can also fit older kids.

Sold by Amazon

Leg Avenue Delightful Mad Hatter Halloween Costume

This all-in-one costume is a great choice for hitting up Halloween house parties or going to a Halloween club event. It includes a pullover dress, a jacket with long tails, a bowtie and a foam-backed velvet hat. It comes in seven sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Letter Love 1920s Cocktail Dress with Accessories

This complete costume set includes an art deco satin dress, satin gloves, fishnet stockings, feather headband, pearl necklace, pearl bracelet, earrings and a cigarette holder. It comes in 22 colors and eight sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Rolapa LED Mask with Wi-Fi

This mask and an all-black outfit are the only things you need for Halloween for the foreseeable future. The mask can be customized to almost anything, including doodles and copies of pictures or videos.

Sold by Amazon

Rubieâ€™s Super DC Heroes Wonder Woman Costume

This childâ€™s costume is perfect for kids of most ages, as it comes in three sizes. It comes with a dress with an attached cape, a tiara, wrist gauntlets and pull-on boot covers.

Sold by Amazon

Satinior Hippie Costume Set

The fashion of the 1970s is coming back strong these days, making this Hippie-inspired set a topical choice. It includes a dress, two fringe ankle socks, peace sign earrings and necklace and a flower headband. It comes in two colors and seven sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Spadehill Halloween Lace Sleeve Swing Dress

Costumes are frequently uncomfortable, so itâ€™s nice to take a break and just wear a Halloween-themed dress. Add some spooky makeup, and the look is complete. It comes in nine designs and five sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Spooktacular Creations Inflatable Unicorn Costume

Sometimes the best costumes are the ones that are the most fun, not the most expensive or detailed. This inflatable unicorn is perfect for that niche. It includes an air pump and comes in four colorful designs and one skeleton design.

Sold by Amazon

Tipsy Elves Halloween Skelton Costume

A black outfit with a white skeleton is among the most common costumes because it works and, most importantly, is comfortable. This onesie version has an ace up the sleeve with its hoodie that zips closed to show the skull. It is also available with a gold or iridescent skeleton and comes in six sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Tonak Butterfly Wings Costume

This light and airy butterfly costume is excellent for outdoor parties in hot weather. The wings attach to your hand with a ring, so every time you move, they flutter. It comes in 10 colors and includes a lace mask.

Sold by Amazon

Â

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.