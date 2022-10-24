"Supernatural" is a behemoth of a show that ran from 2005 to 2020, making it the longest running science fiction show in the United States.

Which ‘Supernatural’ Funko Pop is best?

If you spend your days wishing you could be out “saving people” and “hunting things,” then you’ll love “Supernatural” Funko Pops. Funko Pop is a pop culture company famed for its bobblehead-like action figures. Their line spans almost the entire movie and TV landscape â€” if there is a fandom for it, then you can bet Funko Pop has you covered.

“Supernatural” is no exception, and there are many great Pops inspired by the show. A top choice is the Funko Pop “Supernatural” Castiel with Wings Action Figure.

What to know before you buy a ‘Supernatural’ Funko Pop

A show spanning 15 years

“Supernatural” is a behemoth of a show that ran from 2005 to 2020, making it the longest-running science fiction show in the United States. The show follows brothers Dean and Sam Winchester as they traverse the country hunting all manner of supernatural creatures.

Common Funko Pops

Most Funko Pop lines have basic figures of the characters from a show or movie. These appear as they do most often in the show, wearing their regular clothes and perhaps holding a prop their character is known for. In the case of “Supernatural,” a common Pop of Dean Winchester has him wearing jeans and a button-down shirt.

Rare Funko Pops

The Funko Pops that are rare usually have some sort of special quality â€” an unusual prop, or being shown in a famous scene or costume. Some also have special coloring, such as being glow-in-the dark. A rare “Supernatural” Funko Pop is Sam or Dean with Baby.

What to look for in a quality ‘Supernatural’ Funko Pop

Main characters

While you should purchase whichever Funko Pop figure delights you the most, if you are going to collect, start by acquiring the main characters from the show. Sam and Dean Winchester appear in each of the show’s 320 episodes. Once you’ve gotten the brothers, the uncontested number three on the show is Castiel the angel. Another main character is Sam and Dean’s car, Baby.

Side characters

“Supernatural” has a huge cast of memorable side characters. Some that recur most often are Bobby, the brothers’ stand-in father figure, and Crowley, their wily demon nemesis. Another fan favorite is Charlie, an unsuspecting tech worker who got roped into the hunting world.

Funko Pops with props

The props that come with Funko Pops are a huge part of the fun. Make sure to pay attention to the details of each figure you consider. Funko Pop figures are around 4 inches tall, so these props can be fairly small.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Supernatural’ Funko Pop

More common “Supernatural” Funko Pops will cost $13-$30. The price for rare Funko Pops is pretty wide â€” you can pay anywhere from $40-$500.

‘Supernatural’ Funko Pop FAQ

Can I take my Funko Pop out of the box?

A. That’s up to you. Most collectors leave their Funko Pops inside the boxes because it protects them from dust and other damage. On the other hand, taking them out of the box makes them more fun to display. A good middle ground is to purchase clear cases to both protect and clearly display your figures.

What are some fun ways to display my Funko Pop figures?

A. Many collectors display their Funko Pop figures on some type of shelf. Floating shelves or clear shelving units are both attractive options. It is also popular to place figures removed from their boxes on bookshelves.

What’s the best ‘Supernatural’ Funko Pop to buy?

Top ‘Supernatural’ Funko Pop

Funko Pop “Supernatural” Castiel with Wings Action Figure

What you need to know: If you are starting a “Supernatural” Funko Pop collection, you have to include everyone’s favorite angel, Castiel.

What you’ll love: Castiel is wearing his trademark trench coat and tie. This Funko Pop also includes his angel wings.

What you should consider: This is a rarer Funko Pop, so you’ll want to snag it fast.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Supernatural’ Funko Pop for the money

Funko Pop “Supernatural” Dean Action Figure

What you need to know: You can’t collect “Supernatural” Funko Pops without including the suavest hunter around, Dean Winchester.

What you’ll love: It features Dean wearing his hunting suit, jeans and a blue button-down. In his hand he holds a large knife, and his hair is perfectly coiffed.

What you should consider: While a more common Funko Pop, this figure is a great representation of Dean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop “Supernatural” Sam Action Figure

What you need to know: This Funko Pop of Sam Winchester includes his wavy locks of hair.

What you’ll love: While the more sensitive of the Winchester hunting duo, this Funko Pop of Sam Winchester still looks pretty tough with a huge knife in his hand. You’ll instantly recognize that this figure is Sam by his hair.

What you should consider: A few customers have reported defects in the paint job.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.