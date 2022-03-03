Which Disney plushie is best?

Whether it’s Simba from “The Lion King” or Mickey or Minnie Mouse, Disney has crafted some of the most memorable and cutest characters in pop culture history. Each one deserves its own plush toy, and fortunately, there are dozens from which to choose.

During our research, we found that the best Disney plush you can get right now is the Star Wars Grogu Plush Toy Baby Yoda (also known as The Child or Baby Yoda) from “The Mandalorian.” This plush design is in high demand right now, and for a low price, you can have your own Baby Yoda.

What to know before you buy a Disney plushie

Disney properties

Disney is a powerhouse when it comes to owning brands, particularly from your childhood. While you may be most familiar with their original animation films, such as Aladdin, Snow White, or Mickey Mouse, they own far more than that alone. They own Marvel, making some of the most popular superhero intellectual properties like The Avengers, Spider-Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy. They also own Pixar, makers of “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles” and “Cars.” Their other properties include Star Wars and National Geographic, so there are many plush Disney toys from which to choose.

Different fillings and stitching methods

Plush toys are made in a variety of ways. The most common method is to use polyfill, beads, or foam to stuff a polyester outer material. This method ensures the utmost comfort and softness, as well as safety for young children. However, a few manufacturers will attempt to keep costs down by stitching hard elements instead of making a seamless plush toy. Not only can these elements come off more easily, but they can be dangerous to young children who accidentally swallow the pieces.

Counterfeits

Several third-party manufacturers attempt to sell Disney plush toys of lesser quality. These toys will lack the typical Disney branding on the toy, appear less full or otherwise look extremely different from the pictures on the product page. Be careful and always double-check the seller’s reputation before purchasing.

What to look for in a quality Disney plushie

Official Disney branding

Official Disney plush toys will have logos in key places. Usually on the foot, such as underneath Mickey’s shoe. It will also have official tags attached with the Disney logo and sometimes a holographic sticker depending on the line. The official Disney toys will have higher quality control, and the toys will resemble the advertised photographs.

Stitched elements

Keep your children and pets safe and ensure all elements are seamlessly stitched. In particular, pay attention to elements like eyes or buttons that are sometimes hard plastic and attached. These can come off by accident and pose a choking hazard for your children or pets.

Plush sets

While it’s not always common, you can try looking for plush toy sets. These are bundles of your favorite characters for a single price, such as the Seven Dwarves from “Snow White” or Mickey and Minnie Mouse. They make great presents for couples and go well together stylistically.

Soft to the touch

Similarly, you will want to check that your plush feels like a plush. There are two main components to keep in mind: the outer fabric and the filling itself. Polyfill and beads will feel softest, though the latter may be slightly heavier. Then there’s the design. While there are countless iconic characters to choose from, the more elements there are, the less soft it may feel. For example, Buzz Lightyear has wings that jut out from his sides, making the toy a little less cuddly.

How much you can expect to spend a on Disney plushie

Disney plush toys can start at around $8 for a single, small-scale character. They can raise to $80 for a set of high-quality characters.

Disney plushie FAQ

Is the Grogu doll completely plush?

A. The Grogu doll is not 100% plush. While the body itself is plush, the hands and head are vinyl to make it appear more realistic like the show.

How do I wash the plush toy?

A. Always check the recommended wash instructions issued by each manufacturer. Typically, a spot surface wash is best, but you may be able to machine wash it if washed cold and on low settings.

What’s the best Disney plushie to buy?

Top Disney plushie

Star Wars Grogu Plush Toy Baby Yoda

What you need to know: Finally, you get to see and own The Child yourself. This is an accurate yet cuddly replica of Baby Yoda from “The Mandalorian.”

What you’ll love: This is an adorable stuffed toy to have and one that is highly sought-after with the show’s success.

What you should consider: The clothing has some frayed ends, and this Baby Yoda doesn’t have any feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Disney plushie for the money

Mickey Mouse Plush

What you need to know: Not sure which classic character to get? You can never go wrong with a plush of the iconic Mickey Mouse himself.

What you’ll love: It’s the Mickey we’ve all come to love, in his original shape and costume.

What you should consider: Be careful which seller you choose, as some have been known not to include the official Disney branding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disney Medium Plush Stitch

What you need to know: Add the cuddly and furry monster Stitch to your family from the movie “Lilo and Stitch.”

What you’ll love: He’s small, soft, furry, cuddly and has floppy ears.

What you should consider: This plush is slightly more expensive than the others we’ve mentioned.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

