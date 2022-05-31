Which Goku figures are best?

If you love Dragon Ball Z or know someone who does, chances are you’re familiar with Goku. This wildly popular character is often considered one of the most influential people in the history of anime.

Buying a Goku figure is a great way to showcase your love for the famous anime character, and there are plenty of excellent ones out there. For example, the Bandai S.H. Figuarts Super Saiyan God Goku features a stunning, well-crafted design that fans of all ages will love.

What to know before you buy a Goku figure

Who is Goku?

Goku, also known as Kakarot, is a Saiyan from the Dragon Ball Z series. He was sent from Planet Vegeta to Earth as a baby to escape his home planet’s destruction at the hands of the evil Frieza. Upon arriving on Earth, Goku is adopted by an older man named Gohan. As a child, Goku begins traveling with a young woman named Bulma to find the Dragon Balls, i.e. mythical items that allow the holder to summon a dragon that grants a single wish.

Goku is the main protagonist of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, Dragon Ball Super and the many Dragon Ball spinoff movies.

Is Dragon Ball Z appropriate for children?

Most parents agree that Dragon Ball Z, as well as its spinoff series, are appropriate for children 10 and older, although many feel it is suitable for children 7 and older. However, some parents don’t like their children watching these shows because of the intense emphasis on violence. Still, even though the show features fighting and several character’s deaths, there is virtually no gore in the series.

Another concern for some parents is the character Master Roshi, who is a devious older man that spends most of his time hitting on younger women. If you’re considering whether or not you should let your child watch Dragon Ball Z, it may be a good idea to watch the first few episodes or some clips online to see how you feel about the violence and Master Roshi’s antics.

Types of Goku figures

Posable action figures : Posable toys tend to be the most popular among younger children, as they allow them to act out their favorite scenes from the anime and engage in pretend play.

: Posable toys tend to be the most popular among younger children, as they allow them to act out their favorite scenes from the anime and engage in pretend play. Collectible statues : Collectible statues are popular among adults and older kids who intend to use the items as display pieces. Collectible statues are often more expensive than posable action figures but usually feature more detailed paint jobs and sculpting.

: Collectible statues are popular among adults and older kids who intend to use the items as display pieces. Collectible statues are often more expensive than posable action figures but usually feature more detailed paint jobs and sculpting. Model building kits: Model building kits can be popular among kids of most ages and adults. These kits allow you to build your favorite hero from scratch using pre-sculpted pieces.

What to look for in a quality Goku figure

Quality molding and paint

When buying a Goku action figure, it’s essential to consider the figure’s paint job and molding. Molding is the process by which the figure is created, and if it isn’t done correctly, the toy will not look like Goku does in the show. Some cheaper toys may even have flow lines, which are small wavy lines in the figure that distort its coloring.

The paint job is another important aspect of a quality Goku figure. You’ll want a toy with paint properly applied to the correct parts of the figure. For example, Goku’s shirt is orange, but a low-quality Goku figure may have shoulders or boots that are partially orange due to a poor paint job.

Durable design

If you’re shopping for a posable action figure, you’ll want one that can withstand a child playing with it. Some toys are designed with hands and heads that are interchangeable — in these cases, those pieces may occasionally pop off, but this is an intended feature. On the other hand, some toys are not designed to come apart, and in these cases, you must get a toy that is sturdy enough not to break.

Your favorite version of Goku

Goku has undergone several transformations in the show’s history. When shopping for a Goku figure, it’s essential to consider which version of Goku is your favorite. If you’re buying for someone else, you can’t go wrong with Super Saiyan or Super Saiyan God mode figures.

How much you can expect to spend on a Goku figure

Many Goku toys will cost you around $20-$25, whereas some high-end statues may run you $60 or more.

Goku Figure FAQ

Can you get toy versions of other Dragon Ball Z characters?

A. Yes, there is a wide range of Dragon Ball Z figures available.

How big are Goku toys?

A. There is a wide range of sizes available. Some toys are as small as 3 inches tall, while others are 7 inches or more.

What’s the best Goku figure to buy?

Top Goku figure

Bandai S.H. Figuarts Super Saiyan God Goku

What you need to know: Buyers are amazed by how well-built and detailed this 6-inch action figure is.

What you’ll love: This figure has posable arms and legs but is compatible with the Tamashii Nations stand, making it ideal for pretend-play and display. The Bandai S.H. Figuarts Super Saiyan God Goku Figure features several different hands and facial expressions.

What you should consider: This figure is a little on the pricey side but only includes Goku’s blue hair Super Saiyan Mode.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Goku figure for the money

Dragon Ball Super Saiyan Blue Goku, Version 2

What you need to know: This affordable Goku figure has posable limbs and interchangeable hands.

What you’ll love: This version of Goku features tweaks to the posable limbs that allow for a broader range of poses than previous versions of the toy. You won’t likely find a better paint job for the price.

What you should consider: Although the limbs are highly posable, some users had issues with them breaking after extended use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DBZ Action Figure GK Goku Statue

What you need to know: This small statue features a young, injured Goku admiring a Dragon Ball.

What you’ll love: The affordable GK Goku Statue makes a great display piece. The design quality is excellent for the price, and the small size makes it easy to display if you don’t have much space.

What you should consider: This toy includes the three-star Dragon Ball instead of the four-star ball that’s pictured. The Dragon Ball isn’t attached to Goku’s hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.