What are the best boxing shoes?

Few sports require quicker movements with your feet than boxing. Not only does the boxer move forward and backward, but there are lightning-fast sideways reactions in response to the opponent’s moves. No wonder Muhammed Ali said he “floated” in the ring.

Boxing shoes are designed to help boxers move effortlessly around the ring. They keep the boxer’s feet connected to the mat while poised to shift instantly as the match heats up. Boxing shoes come in many colors and styles to complement the boxer’s entourage. For their all-purpose qualities, the best boxing shoes are the Otomix Men’s Stingray Escape Boxing Shoes.

What to know before you buy boxing shoes

What are the different boxing shoe cuts?

There are three cuts of boxing shoes to consider.

Low-top boxing shoes are the lightest and give boxers the most flexibility to move around the ring. They fall below the ankle but the majority of low-cut boxing shoes still deliver significant ankle support.

Mid-top shoes are an excellent option for support and balance. Boxers that frequently change direction and move side to side benefit from the support of mid-tops. The majority of mid-tops will not hamper your speed.

High tops are designed for full support. They are used primarily by punchers who need to stand their ground to deliver and take punches. Look for high tops that wrap tightly around the ankle to get your best value.

Why are boxing shoes flat?

Boxing shoes are designed with thin, flat soles that let your feet get a palpable connection to the boxing ring. Flat soles allow you to move on the balls of your feet and easily shift at angles. There is modest traction but not so much that it keeps you from changing direction quickly.

How wide are your feet?

Boxing shoes are designed to fit snugly. Boxers with wide feet need to test out different styles to find the most comfortable shoes. Since you are on your feet all the time in boxing, the right fit is imperative to your comfort and ability to move around. Some manufacturers have extra wide sizes.

What to look for in quality boxing shoes

Material

The two primary materials used in boxing shoes are leather and synthetic material such as nylon. The synthetic material is lightweight, durable and lets your feet breathe. Leather last longer and provides excellent support, but it is heavier and more expensive. The best shoes are often a combination of synthetic uppers with a leather finish.

Closure

Boxing shoes are closed with laces or zippers. Some shoes have both for extra support. Laces allow the boxer to determine the tightness of the shoe, but laces wear out quickly. Zippers provide easy access both in and out of the shoes, but the zipper closure may not always be tight enough and cannot be adjusted.

Style

A boxer’s shorts and shoes are the primary pieces of apparel to be worn with boxing shoes. Boxing shoes come in bold colors and patterns that make a statement before you ever enter the ring. Look for shoes that fit your personality and color preferences.

How much you can expect to spend on boxing shoes

Inexpensive boxing shoes are priced between $35-$60; these are low-cut shoes constructed from mostly synthetic material. Medium-priced boxing shoes, which cost between $60-$95, include mid-cut styles, leather uppers and have excellent traction. Expensive boxing shoes start at $95 and can exceed $150. These are leather high-tops that incorporate the latest technology.

Boxing shoes FAQ

Are boxing shoes necessary?

A. Many beginning boxers start with tennis shoes, but if you are serious about your development, an upgrade to boxing shoes can make a big difference. It will improve your traction and maneuverability, which should give you more confidence as you work on your boxing technique.

Are wrestling shoes acceptable for boxing?

A. Some boxers wear wrestling shoes because they are lightweight and easy to move in. Since boxing shoes have tighter treads that could injure a wrestler, boxing shoes are not recommended for wrestling.

What is a heel counter?

A. A heel counter is a plastic insert that maintains the original shape of the heel portion of the shoe. It ensures that you will receive maximum support for your heel as you move around.



What are the best boxing shoes to buy?

Top boxing shoes

Otomix Men’s Stingray Escape Boxing Shoes

What you need to know: These boxing shoes are known for their comfort and come in four different colors.

What you’ll love: The shoes are ankle-high and have extra support. The rubber sole is lightweight and thin which delivers a tight grip on the canvas. Made from leather and synthetic material, the shoes are durable and comfortable.

What you should consider: There were some sizing issues that ran smaller than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top boxing shoes for the money

Ringside Men’s Undefeated Boxing Shoes

What you need to know: These affordable boxing shoes are designed for both performance and style.

What you’ll love: They are made from a mesh and nylon upper that lets your feet breathe and move freely. A leather vinyl finish adds support and gives the shoes a ringside flair. The non-slip rubber sole also provides excellent traction.

What you should consider: Some boxers reported the shoes fit unevenly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Puma Women’s Eskiva Very HI Boxing Shoe

What you need to know: These boxing shoes have an extra-high upper and are designed more for fashion than actual performance in the ring.

What you’ll love: Designed with a leather upper, they have both laces and a side zipper for easy removal. The rubber sole provides excellent traction. The shaft is 13.5 inches above the arch. They come in stylish colors.

What you should consider: The calf area is narrow relative to the rest of the shoe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

